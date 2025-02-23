Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $52.17

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
