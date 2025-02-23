Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target at $52.17

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 50.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 179.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.64. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 41.44% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

