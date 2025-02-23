Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Target Price at $206.67

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total value of $4,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,287 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $187.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.28. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $107.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

