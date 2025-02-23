Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) PT at GBX 56

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56 ($0.71).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,554.16 ($87,876.39). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 66.60 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 42.37 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 67.60 ($0.85). The stock has a market cap of £40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

