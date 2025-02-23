Brokerages Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT at $39.25

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 3.8% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. News has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. On average, research analysts expect that News will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

