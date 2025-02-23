Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$25.64

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$15.52 and a twelve month high of C$23.92.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

