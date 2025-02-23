Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Price Target at C$136.06

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$133.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$111.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$501,525.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$121.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$109.83 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$120.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

