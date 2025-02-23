Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Price Target at $20.38

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

WWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $181,182.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,235.42. This trade represents a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,263.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,426,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,254 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,974,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 403,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.88. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.74 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

