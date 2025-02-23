Brokers Offer Predictions for Boeing’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($2.95) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Shares of BA stock opened at $177.34 on Friday. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $208.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

