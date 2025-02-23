Brokers Set Expectations for CNX Resources Q1 Earnings

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. CNX Resources has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $33,421,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,928,250. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 266,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 12.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 202,890 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $534,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 311.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 616,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 466,694 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

