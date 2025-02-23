Brokers Set Expectations for Sandstorm Gold Q1 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 314,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 14.0% during the third quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 125,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 195.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 32.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

