BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

