BWS Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BWS Financial from $45.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

INOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Innodata in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Innodata alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Innodata

Innodata Stock Up 13.4 %

INOD stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 2.57. Innodata has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 110,207 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $4,849,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,204,536. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 58,500 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,630,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 559,806 shares of company stock worth $25,353,904 in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.