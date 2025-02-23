Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.90. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $45.93.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.