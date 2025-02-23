Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $100.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XYZ. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.23.

NYSE XYZ opened at $68.34 on Friday. Block has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Analysts anticipate that Block will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,281,531.52. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $272,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,325. This represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $832,865 in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Block by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

