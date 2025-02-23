Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $161.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $176.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2025 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $155.39 on Friday. NICE has a one year low of $147.38 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NICE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Creative Planning lifted its stake in NICE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 19.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 48.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter worth $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

