Capital One Financial Predicts Reduced Earnings for Valaris

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Valaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Valaris Price Performance

Valaris stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. Valaris has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $584.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Institutional Trading of Valaris

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Valaris by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,771,000 after buying an additional 821,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $31,949,000. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 2,618,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,850,000 after acquiring an additional 665,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,747,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 942.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

