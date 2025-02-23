CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.59, but opened at $32.30. CarGurus shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 431,793 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.59.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $378,194.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. This trade represents a 9.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,344,959. This trade represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 173.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

