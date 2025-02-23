Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Stake Cut by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 81,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,851,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,857 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $88.03.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

