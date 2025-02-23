Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23,537.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 254,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,023,000 after purchasing an additional 253,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $264.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average is $235.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $179.20 and a one year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

