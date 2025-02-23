Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

