Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,212 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,931,000 after buying an additional 136,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Celanese by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 130,037 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Celanese by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Celanese by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,723,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CE opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

