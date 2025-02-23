Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Celldex Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.73) per share and revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Further Reading

