Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 20,491,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 8,938,911 shares.The stock last traded at $31.94 and had previously closed at $25.53.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $2,024,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 48.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 69.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Up 27.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

