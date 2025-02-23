Centene (NYSE:CNC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.48, but opened at $56.65. Centene shares last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 741,972 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Centene Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,780. This represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Centene by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

