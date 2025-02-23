CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Head-To-Head Review

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) and Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of CG Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Valneva shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CG Oncology and Valneva”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CG Oncology $200,000.00 10,588.57 -$48.61 million N/A N/A Valneva $165.52 million 3.65 -$109.78 million ($0.13) -57.23

Profitability

CG Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valneva.

This table compares CG Oncology and Valneva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CG Oncology -10,642.98% -18.97% -15.36% Valneva -4.35% -3.93% -1.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CG Oncology and Valneva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CG Oncology 0 0 8 1 3.11 Valneva 0 0 2 0 3.00

CG Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $65.14, indicating a potential upside of 133.91%. Valneva has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.49%. Given CG Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than Valneva.

Summary

CG Oncology beats Valneva on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against Borrelia, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; VLA1554, a vaccine candidate targeting human metapneumovirus; and VLA2112, a vaccine candidate to treat patients with epstein-barr virus. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, France, rest of European countries, and internationally. Valneva SE has collaborations with Pfizer, Inc. to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Saint-Herblain, France.

