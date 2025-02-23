Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

