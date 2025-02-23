Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHR. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

About Chorus Aviation

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$19.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$13.93 and a twelve month high of C$24.08. The company has a market cap of C$531.26 million, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.07.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

