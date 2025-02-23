CIBC Cuts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$57.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Altus Group

Altus Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TSE AIF opened at C$55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 962.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$45.98 and a 1-year high of C$61.09.

In other news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total value of C$618,267.50. Insiders purchased 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $515,312 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.