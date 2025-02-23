CIBC Issues Positive Forecast for Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$225.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$199.38.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of L opened at C$175.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$179.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$138.13 and a 1-year high of C$196.49.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total value of C$399,297.45. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.