Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

