Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $642.07 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $667.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

