Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,293,017.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,375.41. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $6,575,918.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 18,135,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,909,000 after purchasing an additional 559,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after buying an additional 2,950,555 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

