Clearway Energy (CWEN-A) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN-A – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $299.73 million for the quarter.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN-A opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

