Clearway Energy (CWEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $299.73 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWEN stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4312 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 163.46%.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Brian R. Ford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,011.22. The trade was a 19.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

