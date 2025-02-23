CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CMS. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,102.34. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,950 shares of company stock worth $2,669,620 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.24.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.36%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

