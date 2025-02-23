Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform Rating

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $8.75. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of CDE opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

