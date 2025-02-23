Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $382.13, but opened at $411.56. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $388.76, with a volume of 131,266 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

