Comparing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $854.35 million 2.38 -$222.61 million ($1.93) -16.06

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CVR Medical has a beta of 22.67, indicating that its share price is 2,167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CVR Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -14.84% -44.19% -11.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVR Medical and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 15 0 2.83

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $53.81, suggesting a potential upside of 73.59%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than CVR Medical.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.