Concord Wealth Partners Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,354 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $216.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

