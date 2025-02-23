Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $904.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $9.57.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.