Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £900 in Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £900 ($1,137.08).
Joseph (Joe) Grimmond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 27th, Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,685.41).
Coral Products Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Friday. Coral Products PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.13.
About Coral Products
Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.
The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.
