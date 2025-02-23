Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases £900 in Stock

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £900 ($1,137.08).

Joseph (Joe) Grimmond also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coral Products alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 75,000 shares of Coral Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,685.41).

Coral Products Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CRU stock opened at GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Friday. Coral Products PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The stock has a market cap of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.13.

About Coral Products

Coral Products ( LON:CRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Coral Products had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Coral Products PLC will post 0.9733456 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.