Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $88.25 Average PT from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

