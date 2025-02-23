Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $88.25 Average PT from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:CORT opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $75.00.
About Corcept Therapeutics
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Corcept Therapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.