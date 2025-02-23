Cormark Comments on 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance
98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.
