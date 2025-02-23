Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of Mattr FY2024 Earnings

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mattr in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Cormark also issued estimates for Mattr’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Mattr alerts:

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Mattr Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Mattr

In other news, Director Kevin Nugent acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,410.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.