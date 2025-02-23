Cormark Weighs in on SSR Mining’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

SSR Mining stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,346,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,079,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,821 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,671,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 16.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

