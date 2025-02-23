Couchbase (BASE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter. Couchbase has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $937.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $173,028.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,259.10. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

