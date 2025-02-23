Craig Hallum Downgrades Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Hold

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.90.

Shares of AKAM opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $113.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,633.28. The trade was a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

