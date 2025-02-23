Critical Review: Pamt (PAMT) vs. The Competition

Pamt (NASDAQ:PAMT – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Pamt to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pamt and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pamt $714.65 million -$31.80 million -8.86 Pamt Competitors $3.49 billion $148.13 million 21.41

Pamt’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pamt. Pamt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pamt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pamt Competitors 299 1808 1621 39 2.37

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pamt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Pamt presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Pamt’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pamt is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Pamt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Pamt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pamt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pamt -4.45% -2.58% -1.07% Pamt Competitors 3.33% 8.16% 4.84%

Volatility and Risk

Pamt has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pamt’s competitors have a beta of 1.22, indicating that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pamt competitors beat Pamt on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Pamt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAMT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company was founded in June 1986 and is headquartered in Tontitown, AR.

