Critical Survey: Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Waystar and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 11 1 3.08 Parsons 0 2 8 0 2.80

Waystar presently has a consensus price target of $39.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Parsons has a consensus price target of $102.11, suggesting a potential upside of 71.77%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Waystar.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $943.55 million 7.70 -$51.33 million N/A N/A Parsons $6.75 billion 0.94 $161.15 million $0.76 78.22

This table compares Waystar and Parsons”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Waystar.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Parsons 1.30% 12.82% 5.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.0% of Parsons shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parsons beats Waystar on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

