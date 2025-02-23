CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CSG Systems International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSG Systems International from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $64.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,065,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,457,000 after buying an additional 88,216 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 64,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

